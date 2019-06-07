Activists gather for National Gun Violence Awareness Day, Wear Orange Peace Walk

Studies suggest that 100 people die every day because of gun violence. It's in their honor that folks are gathering at Duncan Park on Saturday for the Wear Orange Peace Walk.

Photo: WKYT/Andrea Walker

Every year on the first Friday in June, people across the country are encouraged to wear orange in honor of victims and survivors of gun violence.

For Anita Franklin, the issue is personal.

"We need to make sure our kids understand that orange stands for safety and that we're serious about stopping the violence,” says Franklin. That's why we're here and we will continue to be here until violence is gone."

Franklin’s son, Antonio, was shot and killed while walking in Duncan Park in 2014.

After years of working to combat violence in the city, she says she's happy with some of the progress that’s been made, but adds, “I'm discouraged because there continues to be shootings and violence."

Anita wants to send a message to the community that public safety is everyone's responsibility, not just law enforcement.

"We count on them to come forward, we count on them to be good citizens and do what's right."

The peace walk will start at 6:15 p.m. at Duncan Park, but the event starts at 4 p.m. with activities for the kids, face-painting, and a petting zoo.

Organizers say the walk will take place rain or shine.

