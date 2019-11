On Tuesday a juvenile was shot while driving an ATV on a road in Adair County.

Investigators say 45-year-old Jamey Neat approached the juvenile and shot in his direction. The shots hit the juvenile in the back and leg.

Kentucky State Police say the victim was taken to the hospital where he was treated and released.

State police say Neat was arrested and charged with wanton endangerment and assault.

Neat is in the Adair County Regional Jail.