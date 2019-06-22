Adam Burniston | Active pattern continues

Rounds of showers and thunderstorms continue through the weekend.

As we continue through the evening and overnight hours, some areas will still be dealing with scattered showers and thunderstorms. The main risks areas could see from these storms are possible hail, strong winds, and we are still tracking a flood threat after so much rain has already fallen. Temperatures heading into this evening and overnight will stay on the mild side with lows only falling into the lower 70s and upper 60s.

By Sunday, it looks like we will start the first half of the day on the drier side for many areas. Morning temperatures will be around the upper 60s and then by the afternoon highs are expected to reach into the mid-80s with high humidity making it feel a bit warmer. Through the afternoon, we will also track another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms. With these storms, there will again be an isolated threat for some to be on the severe side.

Through much of next week, our active pattern will continue, but some relief will arrive. After scattered storms move through Monday and Tuesday, Wednesday is looking like a nice and dry summer day. Unfortunately, this dry period won't last forever as more storms ramp back up through the second half of the week. There isn't one particular day that will be a washout of storms, but if you do end up under one, they will likely put down a heavy rainfall in a short time.