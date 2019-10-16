Adam Burniston Forecast | Cold moves in with frost threat

After a cold front moved through this morning, now much cooler air will fill in, bringing a frost threat with it.

For your evening, make sure to keep those jackets because chilly air will be sticking around. We drop into the lower 40s, and then we will even be talking about 30s overnight. On top of cold temperatures, gusty winds will also be around throughout this evening and overnight, adding a bit of a wind chill to the forecast. The good side is that we are now on the dry side of things, so we won't need to worry about rain moving in.

By Thursday morning, temperatures will likely start the day in the mid to lower 30s. These temperatures could bring frost to some areas, but winds will be a primary factor as you need light to no winds to frost to form across larger areas. Either way, we are in store for another chilly day with highs topping out in the mid-50s, and dry conditions will continue with partly sunny skies.

We keep the dry weather around throughout the end of the week before another cold front arrives into town Sunday evening and lasts through Tuesday, bringing with it a good soaking of rain and possibly some thunderstorms. Highs will also warm back into the 60s by Friday and 70s by the week before the cold front brings another blast of cold air into the region.