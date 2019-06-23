Adam Burniston's Forecast | Strong storms and flood threat returns

Strong to severe storms will roll through the Commonwealth this evening renewing the flood threat for many areas.

As we head throughout the evening and overnight hours, storms will start approaching parts of central and south central Kentucky. These storms have already been producing strong winds and hail to our west, and so we could see some of those same threats for our region. Along with the severe side, we will also be watching for the potential of flash flooding to occur as these storms could produce heavy rainfall in a short time. Remember to never drive through flooded roadways and stay weather aware throughout tonight.

Continuing into the work week on Monday, we will start the day on a dry note, but then heat and humidity rapidly increase through the afternoon hours. Highs on Monday are expected to reach into the mid to lower 80s, and by the afternoon we will also see storms starting to increase across the region. Some of these storms could become severe as well with the main risks being strong winds, hail, and flash flooding.

The pattern calms down slowly as we head into Tuesday with only an isolated storm threat throughout the day and then by Wednesday, we should see a fully dry day. Conditions will stay very summer like through much of this week; however, with higher humidity levels and highs staying in the mid-80s, and we could even reach the upper 80s a few days as well. Through the second half of the week, scattered storms chances will return into the forecast.