Adam Burniston's Forecast | A Spring feel is on the way

A more favorable pattern is moving in for this weekend, bringing warmer temperatures along with it for the time being.

Expect a chilly start to your Saturday morning. Lows are beginning the day in the lower 30s across the Commonwealth with mostly clear skies. By this afternoon, conditions will get much better and comfortable as we keep drier air around with mostly sunny skies. Highs by this afternoon are expected to reach into the mid-50s, which is very seasonal for this time of year, and then by this evening, we will be cooling back off into a chilly night.

By Sunday morning, morning lows will begin the day in the mid to upper 30s across the state. Some clouds will move in during the morning and stick around throughout the day, but we should also all see a decent bit of sunshine throughout the day as well. Highs on Sunday are expected to reach into the mid to lower 60s. Some isolated and scattered showers could also make their way through the state later in the day on Sunday.

Rain chances will only increase into Monday as a quick system rolls through the region. After Monday's rain chances we will then keep dry weather around once more through most of the week with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies most days. Highs will take a bit of a dip on Monday and Tuesday as the cold front passes, but then by the middle and end of this next week highs will be back into the 50s and even 60s. Overnight lows most of next week will also be on the chilly side as most mornings will start with temperatures in the lower 30s.