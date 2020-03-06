Adam Burniston's Forecast | A better looking weekend ahead

After a brief cool down with a bit of wintry weather here at the end of the workweek, spring will surge back in for the weekend.

This evening, a few flurries and wintry mix will still be out and about for some areas, especially across southeast Kentucky, but most will be drying out. Temperatures will remain on the cold side as well this evening and tonight with the upper 30s through the early evening hours and then 20s showing up be later tonight. However, those temperatures will feel much colder due to gusty winds continuing to blow. Sustained winds will stay 10-15mph with gusts of 25+mph possible.

By Saturday morning, temperatures will start in the mid to upper 20s. Winds will begin to back off throughout the day, but sustained winds of 5-10mph are still going to be with us. Dry conditions will return as well, with a mix of sun and clouds expected throughout the day. Highs by Saturday afternoon will reach into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Dry weather will continue through Sunday and into most of Monday, but then the pattern turns more active. By Monday night and then through Tuesday, showers, and thunderstorms will be moving through, and then more rounds will be moving through Wednesday and Thursday as well. Fortunately, temperatures will be very mild and spring-like with highs in the 60s most days and overnight lows staying in the 40s.