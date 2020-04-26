Adam Burniston's Forecast | A better pattern ahead for the Commonwealth

After dealing with a chilly, rainy, and windy Sunday, much better weather returns for the week ahead.

For your evening and night ahead, it's not a bad idea to stay indoors and stay warm as cold temperatures continue. The 40s will remain around this evening with continued showers. The rain should start to move out of our area by later tonight with clearing skies as well. Once skies clear, temperatures will fall even further through the 30s overnight.

Monday morning may start with frost in some areas and temperatures in the mid-30s. Fortunately, skies will be mostly clear, and sunny conditions will help us out by the afternoon and evening. Highs are expected to reach into the low to mid-60s for many areas. Winds will stay light to moderate, shifting from the west to southwest.

We'll keep things mostly dry through Tuesday with an isolated shower threat, and then another robust system moves in for Wednesday. This system has the potential to bring us strong to severe storms once again, so we'll keep an eye on it and bring updates as the day get closer. By Thursday, we'll have drier conditions through the end of the week. Temperatures will be in the 70s Tuesday before 50s show up on Thursday, and then we'll rebound nicely with 70s and even close to 80s by the start of May.