Adam Burniston's Forecast | A brief break from storms on the way

While it won't last for long, we could see some relief from the storm threat and even some decreased humidity levels.

Scattered storms will continue to push across the region through this evening, and some may even last into tonight for isolated areas. These storms could produce some heavy rainfall and frequent lightning, so be careful if you get caught under one. Otherwise, temperatures will remain hot, and it will continue to feel humid with temperatures staying in the 80s for most of the evening and then eventually falling into the lower 70s late tonight.

As we head into the work week on Monday, you can expect a lot of the same type of weather. We will have a muggy start to the morning with temperatures in the upper 60s, and some fog will be out in some areas. By Monday afternoon, highs are expected to reach into the mid-80s with heat index values in the upper 80s. A few scattered and isolated storms will also fire up in the afternoon and evening, but most will stay dry throughout the day.

Conditions will dry out briefly with a drop in humidity for Tuesday, but unfortunately, that won't be lasting for too long. By Wednesday and Thursday, more scattered storms and humidity will return to the forecast before a front clears most chances out for the end of the week. Highs will stay in the mid to upper 80s most of the week as well with a brief exception on Friday when highs might only reach the low to mid-80s.