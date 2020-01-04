Adam Burniston's Forecast | A brief dry period returns

Temperatures will turn back above average to end the weekend, but another active pattern sets up for next week.

Cold wintry weather will continue throughout this evening and overnight hours. Temperatures will be falling through the 30s this evening and tonight. Plus, we have breezy winds that will make it feel even colder outside. Mixed precipitation will also continue through tonight, but little to no accumulation is expected, and if anything is to stick, it will likely be on grassy and elevated surfaces.

By Sunday morning, temperatures will start the day in the upper 20s and lower 30s with some frost possible for some. Those cold temperatures turn much better by the afternoon with highs expected to reach into the mid-40s and possibly even upper 40s across southern Kentucky. Conditions will also remain on the dry side with plenty of sunshine and mixed in clouds at times.

We track another weak system that moves in late Monday and into Tuesday that will produce another rain to snow mix. Again, snow accumulation isn't looking too promising except on elevated surfaces. Then another dry stretch returns for the middle part of the workweek, before another system brings substantial rain chances by Friday and into next weekend. That next system could bring back possibly flooding concerns, but we are still several days out from it, so we will keep a close eye on it. After a brief dip in Temperatures Tuesday, we will be in a warming trend through the rest of next week.