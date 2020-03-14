Adam Burniston's Forecast | A brief dry period returns for next week

After a day of cold showers moving through the Commonwealth, we will be back on a warming trend with some dry weather to start this next week.

For your evening and night ahead, you'll probably want to stay warm inside because cold showers will be continuing. We'll start to see the shower activity become more scattered by later tonight and then drying out overnight. Even though it will be drying out, cold conditions will stay with us as temperatures cool into the mid-30s overnight.

By Sunday morning, temperatures will begin the day in the mid to lower the 30s. Fortunately, clouds will be dissipating throughout the day with some sunshine returning in the afternoon and evening. Along with the sun, temperatures should be returning to normal with highs in the lower 50s and upper 40s.

We'll keep mostly dry conditions around through most of Monday as well with a small isolated shower chance for some areas. Then as we head into Tuesday, rain chances become more scattered, and by the middle part of the week, we will see widespread chances. While an active pattern returns, temperatures will be increasing along with it as highs warm into the 60s and then even 70s by the end of the week.