Adam Burniston's Forecast | A brief dry period returns this week

After the rain moves out early Sunday morning, sunny skies return for a short period before another active pattern arrives.

Showers are still around to begin your Sunday morning, but they won't be around all day as the system continues to move off to the east. Morning temperatures are starting the day in the mid-50s adding a bit of chill to the morning rain, but then by this afternoon, we will be tracking highs trying to reach into the upper 60s and lower 70s for some. Rain will also be clearing out by this afternoon, except for some areas in eastern and southeast Kentucky and as it clears sunnier skies will return.

Heading into Monday, we will begin the day with what will feel like pretty chilly temperatures. Morning lows will be in the mid to upper 40s across northern and parts of central Kentucky with lower 50s across portions of southern Kentucky. By Monday afternoon, conditions are looking much better with sunny skies remaining around and highs reaching the mid to upper 70s, which is more typical for this time of year.

Another mostly dry day will be in store for Tuesday, but then it all changes by the evening and then through the middle and latter parts of the week. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will return and become most widespread on Thursday when we could see the chance for some of those storms to become more on the strong side. Then by the end of the week, a cold front will sweep through trying to clear things up while also cooling down temperatures. Highs from Tuesday through Thursday will stay around 80, but then we could drop down into the 60s by next weekend.