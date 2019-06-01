Adam Burniston's Forecast | An active weekend turns cooler next week

While Saturday stays on the drier side, a cold front will move through Sunday bringing scattered showers and cooler weather.

To start things off on your Saturday morning, we will begin the day with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s and a bit of patchy fog for some areas. By later in the morning, the fog will clear off quickly, leading to a mostly sunny day with a mix of clouds. Heading into the afternoon and evening hours, highs are expected to reach into the upper 70s, and some isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible as well.

Heading into Sunday, some scattered showers will move through during the morning hours as a cold front starts to move into the area. Temperatures will begin the day in the lower 60s and then by the afternoon and evening highs are expected to reach into the mid-70s again. Some models are picking up on a few scattered showers during the afternoon hours as well with the final push of the front through the area.

After the cold front, conditions will dry out and cool down nicely for the start of this next work week. By Monday, highs will only reach into the lower 70s with mostly sunny skies, and then by Tuesday we will stay dry, but highs will reach back into usual territory around the upper 70s and lower 80s, and we will stay that way through much of the week. By the middle and latter part of the week, we will also be dealing with another system moving in, which will bring more showers and thunderstorms to the area as well.