Adam Burniston's Forecast | A cool pattern takes control of the forecast

After a cold front clears the region later this evening, much cooler air will move into the Commonwealth.

Heading throughout the evening hours, we will see one last push of rain move through the region with scattered chances. Once this moves through, much drier and cooler air will start filling into the Commonwealth for tonight. By tonight temperatures will fall into the lower 50s with gusty winds at times and clouds clearing out.

As you get out the door on Tuesday morning, you'll want to grab a jacket because morning temperatures will start the day in the upper 40s. Skies will be staying mostly on the sunny side throughout the day with some mixed in clouds at times as well, but overall we will be in a dry pattern throughout the day. By the afternoon and evening, hours highs will only reach into the lower 70s.

Throughout the rest of the work week, we will track a couple of systems that will bring rain and thunderstorms back to the Commonwealth. The first system will come through Wednesday evening into Thursday bring the chance for some severe storms. Then after a brief dry period on Friday, another cold front will move in for this next weekend bringing in scattered thunderstorms again. Highs throughout the week will stay mostly below average with a few days in the upper 70s.