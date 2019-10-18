Adam Burniston's Forecast | A great weekend in store before big changes

Warmer temperatures are coming in for the weekend before another cold front sweeps in with strong storms.

You can expect excellent and cool conditions for your evening and Friday night football. Temperatures will fall back below 60 and remain in the 50s through most of the evening. Then late tonight, we fall into the 40s for a chilly feel with a light to moderate breeze. Conditions will be staying dry as well, with mostly clear skies.

By Saturday morning, lows will have dropped into the lower 40s and potentially into the upper 30s for some. However, after a chilly start, afternoon conditions will be much better with highs reaching into the lower 70s. Weather conditions will stay on the dry side throughout the day, but some parts of southern Kentucky could see some rain chances. These rain chances will come in the evening and overnight as remnants of Tropical Storm Nestor move to our southeast.

Sunday will be another great day with mostly dry conditions for most of Kentucky and highs back into the 70s. Then we track our next rain robust system coming in Monday with strong storms possible. This will be associated with a front that will last into Tuesday morning before clearing out for the middle part of next week. After the front, highs will tumble back down into the 50s before slowly warming back into the 60s. We could even track another frost potential by Wednesday morning.