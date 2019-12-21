Adam Burniston's Forecast | A mild weekend ahead across the state

After enjoying 50s to begin the weekend, even better air arrives by much of next week.

For this evening, temperatures will stay on the mild side early in the upper 40s. Then, after sunset, temperatures will cool down quickly and get back into a chilly feel with mid-30s expected. Fortunately, conditions will be staying dry and skies will be a mix of clouds through the overnight hours.

By Sunday, any sunshine in the morning will quickly be overtaken by clouds as a system moves in from the south. Morning temperatures start out the day in the mid to lower 30s, but by the afternoon highs are still expected to reach into the mid to lower 50s with cloud cover. The system moving in from the south could bring some rain to the Commonwealth, but any chance will stay along the Kentucky/Tennessee boarder. Rainfall amounts look to also stay below a half inch in southern regions.

Rain makes its way out by Monday leading to drier conditions across the state through much of this next week. We will also keep trending upward on temperatures remaining well above average. Highs by the middle and end of next week could be in the upper 50s with many possibly even reaching 60s a few days. Then, we will start to track another system that moves in for the end of the week into the weekend bringing isolated and scattered rain chances. Enjoy these temperatures while we have them though, because looking ahead there is a winter pattern looming.

