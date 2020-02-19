Adam Burniston's Forecast | A mostly calm pattern returns to the Bluegrass

While most will be staying dry through the end of the week, some in southern Kentucky could experience some snow for Thursday.

For your evening, a chilly feel will be around with temperatures in the lower 40s early on and then dropping into the 30s by tonight. A light northerly wind will also add a bit of wind chill factor to those temperatures as well. Overall, dry conditions will continue overnight with mostly clear skies and a few clouds mixed in.

By Thursday morning, temperatures will begin the day in the lower 30s and upper 20s. Mostly sunny skies will be around for another day, but temperatures will remain much colder. Highs by Thursday afternoon are only expected to reach into the mid-30s with some upper 30s showing up for parts of southern Kentucky. A brief band of snow may also appear for parts of southern and southeast Kentucky as a system moves close to our south. This could put down some light snow totals in those areas.

Through the end of the week, we'll be in a much better pattern of dry weather with temperatures on a warming trend. By Friday, it'll be cooler in the lower 40s, but by Saturday and Sunday, highs could reach into the upper 40s and lower 50s. Then we start to track our next system that moves in with showers by Sunday night and lasts through Monday and into early parts of Tuesday morning.