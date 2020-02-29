Adam Burniston's Forecast | A nice weekend before active weather returns

Sunny skies and a warming trend continues through this weekend, but an active pattern kicks off the beginning of March.

Keep that coat handy for your evening and night ahead. Temperatures will stay on the cold side in the 30s through sunset and then fall into the 20s by tonight. Winds will remain on the lighter side, which will help, but a bit of wind chill factor will still be present. Skies will remain clear through the overnight hours as well.

By Sunday morning, temperatures will begin the day in the mid-20s. However, stronger southerly winds pick up throughout the day, and plenty of sunshine will help highs reach back into the upper 50s, and some may see thermometers reach 60. Sustained winds will be 10-15mph with gusts of 25+mph likely in the afternoon. Clouds will across increase throughout the afternoon and evening ahead of our next system.

Heavy showers will arrive for Monday and last through the middle of the week, with some thunderstorms possible on Tuesday. Fortunately, rainfall models have been trending down on accumulation, but 2"-3" is still possible for some areas in southern Kentucky, which could lead to flooding problems. Temperatures this week will remain in the mid to upper 50s until after the rain moves out on Wednesday and Thursday. Then, we will see temperatures drop back down into the upper 40s through the end of the week.