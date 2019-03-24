Adam Burniston's Forecast | A spring feel with showers will round out the weekend

A spring-like feel will stick around for your Sunday before showers return to the forecast overnight.

To begin your Sunday morning, temperatures are in the upper 30s and lower 40s. A mix of mostly clear skies with some clouds will also be out and continue throughout the afternoon with some parts of the day being more cloudy than other parts. That's ahead of our next system that is set to bring in some isolated rain this evening, and then those rain chances increase overnight. Highs for your Sunday are expected to reach into the lower 60s.

Heading back to work on Monday, unfortunately, it will be a wet one. Showers remain around throughout the morning hours before becoming a bit more scattered by the afternoon. Morning temperatures are expected to be in the mid-40s, but then by the afternoon highs are expected to reach only into the mid-50s as the cold front passes. Along with around a half of an inch to an inch of rain for some areas, winds will be a bit breezy at times.

Throughout the rest of the work week, we are looking nice a dry. Tuesday through Thursday will feature mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs will be back on a warming trend as well going form the lower 50s and then back to the 60s by the end of the week. By Friday and into next weekend, we will then track another system set to bring rain back to the Commonwealth.