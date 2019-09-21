Adam Burniston's Forecast | A warm weekend before rain arrives

While we are approaching the first day of fall, summer-like conditions are continuing for the weekend.

Beginning your Saturday morning, temperatures are running in the low to mid-60s. Some isolated foggy spots have shown up in parts of southern and southeastern Kentucky, but this shouldn't stay around for too long. By the afternoon, we will be facing a mix of sun and clouds, but overall dry conditions as high pressure keep rain chances on the lower end. Highs today are expected to reach into the upper 80s, which is at least 10 degrees above our average for this time of year.

By Sunday, we will be dealing with a lot of the say type of weather in the Commonwealth. Morning lows will begin the day in the lower 60s making for an excellent refreshing start to your day. By the afternoon and evening though, highs are expected to ramp up into the upper 80s and lower 90s making for a very warm day. While most will stay dry throughout the day, there is a slight chance an isolated shower or two could pop up in the afternoon and evening. Otherwise, skies will remain a mix of clouds and sun throughout the day.

Our dry stretch finally is going to get at least a little relief as we head back into the next work week. A cold front on Monday will bring scattered showers across the Commonwealth along with some more seasonal temperatures as well. By Tuesday and Wednesday, rain chances will low again before another system comes in the for end of the week bringing scattered chances along with it. While the showers aren't expected to be any soaking rain, we will take any rain we can get. Highs through much of next week will remain in the mid to upper 70s.