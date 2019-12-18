Adam Burniston's Forecast | A warming soon takes over late this week

We've still got some cold air left to deal with by Thursday, but then milder air takes over and looks to last towards Christmas Day.

Keep that coat handy for this evening if you plan to go outside because cold air is here to stay through the overnight. Temperatures will be into the 20s tonight, and then gusty winds will keep wind chill values even lower. Fortunately, conditions will be on the dry side with clouds hanging around for most of the evening.

By Thursday, morning temperatures will start in the mid to lower 20s with breezy winds continuing. Then as we head throughout the afternoon and evening, temperatures will stay below average in the lower 40s and mid-40s across southern Kentucky. While the weather stays on the dry side, skies will be a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day.

We keep dry weather around throughout the end of the week and into the weekend. Then, we track a system coming out of the gulf that could bring some rain to parts of southern Kentucky, but models keep it relatively far south and out of our region. Otherwise, temperatures will be on a warming trend through next week that lasts into Christmas. Highs are expected to reach into the 50s by next week with overnight lows in the mid to lower 30s.