Adam Burniston's Forecast | A warming trend on the way

While mornings will start on a chilly note, highs over the next few days will rise above average before another strong cold front moves in.

This evening, temperatures will stay in the lower 40s before dropping down into the 30s by tonight. Light to moderate winds will also be with us making it feel a bit cooler. Skies will stay mostly clear through tonight as well with a few cirrus clouds out.

By Sunday morning, temperatures will begin the day in the lower 30s with frost possibly forming on windshields grassy surfaces. Sunshine will be with us again throughout the day with some clouds increasing by the evening. Highs will feel a bit better in the mid to upper 40s in the afternoon. Some rain chances will come in though by the evening with isolated chances across the state.

Isolated rain chances will stick with us again on Monday, but then by Tuesday, a strong cold front will move through bringing gusty showers and possible thunderstorms along with it. Fortunately, this system will move through fairly quickly, so flooding shouldn't be an issue. Temperatures, before the front, will be in the upper 50s and then after highs will struggle to reach into the upper 30s.