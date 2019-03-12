Adam Burniston's Forecast | A warming trend takes over for the next few days

Spring-like conditions continue in the forecast with very mild air moving in this week.

It is a cold Tuesday morning across much of Kentucky. After clearing of clouds last night, lows have dropped into the mid to lower 30s. Fortunately, these chilly temperatures won't last long as another day of mild weather will be here by the afternoon. Highs are expected to reach into the low to mid-50s today with a mix of sun and clouds, but overall we will be staying dry all day long.

By Wednesday, we are looking at even better weather to move into the Commonwealth. Morning lows will start the day in the mid-30s again, but then as southerly winds take over highs will reach into the mid to upper 60s across much of the state. Wednesday will be on the windy side with gusts of 30-35mph+ as another system starts to move closer to the region, but fortunately, we will be staying dry most of the day.

Heading into Thursday, gusty winds will remain around as well as showers and thunderstorms expected throughout most of the day. As storms arrive on Thursday, some could be on the stronger side, so we will keep a close eye on those. Otherwise, some rain will be left over on Friday before drier and cooler conditions return for the weekend. Highs go from 70 on Thursday down to the lower 40s by the weekend.