Adam Burniston's Forecast | A warming trend to spring returns this week

After a frigid start to the week, much warmer air will return once more with another rain chance.

A Freeze Warning is out across much of the Commonwealth this Monday morning until 10 AM due to frigid temperatures in the mid-20s. These cold temperatures are also bringing out some front on some surfaces as well, so you may be scraping off the car windshield. Otherwise, by later this morning we will be getting above freezing, and then by this afternoon, our highs will only be reaching near 50. While it will be a chill day, fortunately, we are expecting dry weather to stick around all day with mostly sunny skies.

By Tuesday, conditions will start to get much better here in the Commonwealth. Morning temperatures will still be starting on the cold side in the lower 30s, but a warming trend will begin by later in the day. By the afternoon, highs are expected to reach into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Skies will remain sunny with some clouds mixed in throughout the day, but overall we are looking at dry conditions remaining around.

A warming trend will continue throughout the middle and later parts of the week. By Wednesday and Thursday, we will see highs back into the mid to upper 60s with dry weather continuing. By Thursday night, we will have another system start to move in bringing some rain chances, but they begin to increase by Friday morning and through the afternoon. Highs will remain in the mid-60s heading into the weekend as well.