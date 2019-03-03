Adam Burniston's Forecast | A wintry mix moves into the Commonwealth

It's a First Alert Severe Weather Day as a wintry mess makes its way across the state creating slick conditions.

Sunday morning starts the day on a reasonably quiet note with temperatures in the mid to lower 30s. Some rain is moving out to the east, but we are also tracking another shot that rolls in during the later morning and afternoon hours. This will bring snow, rain, and ice all spread out across the Commonwealth. As you move more into northern Kentucky, the snow chances will be greater whereas southern parts of the state will see more of the rain side of this system. All around, these conditions will likely create some slick roads by later this evening and overnight.

Moving into Monday, some flurries will be sticking around during the morning hours, but overall it will be a dry day. These dry conditions will bring out a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day; however, arctic air will be moving in with gusty winds. Highs on Monday are only expected to reach into the mid-20s, but with wind-chill, it will make temperatures feel like we are in the teens.

Dry weather will persist throughout the first half of the work week with frigid temperatures. Then, by Thursday and on, chances of snow and rain will move back in as temperatures start to warm-up. Through Wednesday, highs will only be in the mid to upper 20s, but then from Thursday into next weekend, we could go from the upper 30s back to the 50s. So, once we can get past this cold week ahead, a bit better weather will be moving in.