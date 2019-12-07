Adam Burniston's Forecast | Above average temperatures before a mess returns

This weekend remains dry, with temperatures even reaching above average, but it doesn't last for long as an arctic system arrives by early next week.

For this evening, you'll want to keep your coat handy because temperatures are going to be on the chilly side. We will dip into the lower 40s early on this evening before 30s show up after sunset. On top of that, winds will continue to remain breezy at times, making it feel even cooler. The good thing with tonight is that conditions are staying dry with mostly clear skies.

By Sunday, morning temperatures will be starting in the mid to lower 30s, making for a cold start to the day. Then southerly winds will take over throughout the day, which helps push up our highs. By the afternoon and evening, temperatures will be reaching into the mid-50s across central Kentucky and possibly even upper 50s across southern Kentucky. Clouds will be increasing throughout the day ahead of our next system, but we will stay dry.

Showers increase across the Commonwealth Monday morning and last throughout the day and even into Tuesday. However, come Tuesday, temperatures will be plummeting and turning any precipitation into some snow. Right now, the heaviest snow bands look to set up across southeastern Kentucky, but there is still a lot to track with this system. Temperatures after the front will only reach the lower 30s, and overnight lows will be near the teens.