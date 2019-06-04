Adam Burniston's Forecast | Active pattern brings heavy rain and severe storms

A wet and stormy pattern is set to arrive by the middle of the week and last for a while.

To start this Tuesday morning, temperatures are back down into the mid-50s with very little wind around the area and some cloudy skies as well. As we continue throughout the day, skies will remain a mix of sun and clouds, and then southerly winds take hold helping to bring our temperatures back to average for this time of year. Highs by this afternoon and evening are expected to be in the upper 70s and lower 80s across the Commonwealth with dry conditions, and this will be your last day to enjoy the dry weather.

By Wednesday, we start to track a severe threat coming into the region with a SLIGHT Risk spread across our area put out by the Storm Prediction Center. This threat will remain around throughout the day as scattered showers and thunderstorms move through. The main risks we are watching for with this system is large hail, strong winds, and possible flash flooding for some. Temperatures on Wednesday are expected to reach into the lower 80s yet again, but rain could help cool down some areas as it moves through.

Showers and thunderstorms will remain in the forecast for the remainder of the week and into the weekend as this active pattern continues. While the severe threat will be lessened, Gulf moisture will stream across much of the south and bring in a flooding threat to our area as well by the end of the week. As far as temperatures go, highs will remain in the upper 70s and lower 80s most days this week, and overnight lows will only drop into the mid-60s most nights.