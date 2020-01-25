Adam Burniston's Forecast | Active pattern continues

Some snow showers will pick up for parts of this weekend with more rain on the way, but temperatures stay around average.

For this evening, flurries and snow shower chances will pick up for many areas. Still, accumulation totals aren't looking that great, and mostly elevated/grassy surfaces could see a light coating. Temperatures will remain on the cold side as well, with breezy winds adding in a wind chill factor. Actual temperatures will fall through the 30s and even into the upper 20s for some areas, but wind chill values will feel like we are into the 20s most of this evening and tonight.

By Sunday morning, some flurries could still be out and about, but we will be in for a mostly dry start to the day. Clouds skies will stay with us as well with a few peeks of sun possible. Temperatures begin the day in the lower 30s and upper 20s before trying to warm up into the lower 40s for highs. This is very average for this time of year, so nothing too surprising. Some rain chances will return by late Sunday night for parts of southern Kentucky.

Rain chances will stick around for mainly southern Kentucky throughout Monday with a few isolated/scattered showers appearing around central Kentucky. Then we hit another dry day on Tuesday, with a weak system on Wednesday, and then our next true potential for rain and snow mix will show up for the end of the week and into next weekend. Highs most of this next week are looking very average varying between the upper 30s and lower 40s with overnight lows around or below freezing.