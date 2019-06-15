Adam Burniston's Forecast | Active pattern gets underway starting Sunday

A wet and stormy Father's Day is setting up across the Commonwealth, but this is only the start of an active pattern.

For this evening, gusty winds will continue to be present with near average temperatures. Higher humidity levels will also be increasing across our area, which could help initiate a few isolated thunderstorms into later this evening and the overnight hours. While the main storm threat stays mostly in northern Kentucky, a few of these storms could be on the stronger to severe side, producing damaging winds and possible hail. Otherwise, the rest of central and southern Kentucky will remain on the dry side tonight.

By Father's Day, an active pattern will start to move into the Commonwealth. As a front moves down into our state from the north, this will help fire up scattered storms that will hang around most of the day. While we could see some dry periods from time to time, when a storm does come through, it could produce heavy downpours and possibly be on the severe side. Along with storms, heat and humidity will still be present with highs expected to reach into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

An active pattern of scattered storms will continue throughout most of this next week and some days could feature storms on the severe side so, we will be carefully watching that threat. Each day won't be a complete washout of storms, but when it's not storming, we will still have to deal with higher humidity levels and highs around the upper 70s most days. Even overnight conditions will be staying on the mild side most nights with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.