Adam Burniston's Forecast | Active pattern of rain & snow chances

After enjoying a much needed dry stretch, that all comes to an end this week as a wet and wintry pattern takes over.

This evening, temperatures will be staying in the lower 50s and upper 40s. Then by tonight, temperatures are going to drop into the lower 40s and upper 30s for a chilly night ahead with gusty winds making it feel a bit cooler. Overall, most of us will be staying dry, however, rain will be moving in by late tonight.

By Monday morning, showers will be around for your morning commute. These showers stay around throughout the day making for a damp day with some breaks at times, but it's best to keep that rain gear handy with you. Temperatures begin the day in the upper 30s and lower 40s and then by the afternoon highs are expected to only reach into the mid-40s. Gusty winds will also be with us throughout the day with sustained winds of 10-15mph and gusts of 25+mph possible.

Showers last through early Tuesday morning before we catch a little bit of a break before the next system. By Wednesday and into Thursday, another system moves in bringing rain back for a bit on Wednesday before temperatures cool down and switch it to snow. This snow could create some traffic trouble during your Thursday morning commute, so we will be watching this closely. Highs on Tuesday will be into the 50s, but by Wednesday on through the end of the week, we will only have highs in the 30s and overnight lows near the teens.