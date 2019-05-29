Adam Burniston's Forecast | Active pattern of storms roll through the Commonwealth

Strong to severe storms will continue to push out of the region through the overnight hours, but an active pattern continues through the end of the week.

As we continue into the evening hours, gusty winds and showers will continue across much of the state. Some strong to even severe storms will also be possible through the overnight hours for far southeastern Kentucky, but it should be wrapping up reasonably quickly. Otherwise, temperatures will be cooling down into the lower 60s overnight.

For your Thursday, you'll want to keep that rain gear around as we will expect another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms to move through during the day. Some of these storms could be on the severe side, producing strong winds and hail; however, the threat will be slightly lower than what we saw on Wednesday. Highs on Thursday are only expected to reach into the upper 70s and possible around 80 for some.

Heading into the end of the week and the weekend, the storm threat will slightly decrease with scattered storms and Friday and an isolated risk for Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will also be on the cool down into the mid to upper 70s for this weekend, which will feel very lovely coming off some humid days. The mid to upper 70s will also stick around through the first half of next week as well with drier weather.