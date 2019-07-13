Adam Burniston's Forecast | Active pattern returns as Barry moves inland

After a brief break from storm chances, another active pattern gets underway as what will be remnants of Barry move into the Commonwealth.

For your evening, warm and a bit muggy conditions will continue, but fortunately we have no storms around much of the state. There are a few scattered storms right near the Kentucky/Tennessee state line, but they will stay to the south for the time being. Temperatures for this evening slowly cool down into the lower 80s and then overnight we will see 70s make a return with mostly clear skies expected.

Heading into Sunday, you'll want to make sure to keep an umbrella or rain jacket handy, especially in the afternoon and evening. Morning temperatures will begin the day in the lower 70s, and upper 60s with a muggy feel to the air as humidity levels will be higher and then highs are expected to be around 90. The first half of the day will stay mainly on the dry side, but then by the afternoon and onward storms will build and increase across the region. Some of these storms could produce very heavy rain in a short amount of time, so local creeks and streams could rise rapidly for a brief period.

Through this next work week, an active pattern will continue as remnants of Barry will start making their way into the Commonwealth. Monday will stay somewhat scattered with storms, but then by Tuesday and Wednesday tropical rains will increase across much of the state before becoming scattered again to end the week. Temperatures will also take a brief hit with highs dropping into the lower 80s by Tuesday and Wednesday, but then we return to a summer feel in the upper 80s and lower 90s by the end of the week.