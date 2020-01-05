Adam Burniston's Forecast | Active pattern returns to the Commonwealth

Another winter weather maker moves in for the start of the workweek, and then we track another flood potential to end the week.

Chilly conditions will continue throughout this evening with temperatures in the 40s. It's feeling cooler, however, because of breezy winds that continue to remain around adding wind chill to the air. Dry and clear skies will be sticking with us throughout the evening and overnight hours, which helps temperatures cool down even more. By tonight, temperatures will fall into the lower 30s.

By Monday morning, temperatures will begin the day in the upper 20s and lower 30s yet again with moderate winds. Fortunately, dry conditions will stay around throughout most of the day with partly cloudy skies. Highs on Monday are expected to reach into the mid to lower 40s. Then, we track a system by the overnight hours that will start as rain across southern Kentucky.

A wintry mix and snow will form through the early morning hour on Tuesday. Best snow accumulation will be across southern and southeast Kentucky, especially in elevated areas. That system quickly moves out by Tuesday afternoon, leading to much drier conditions through Thursday, but that's where it stops. By the end of the week into next weekend, we will track heavy rain that brings back flooding chances across all of Kentucky.