Adam Burniston's Forecast | Active pattern returns with heavy rain & strong storms

Multiple systems are lined up for the week ahead, bringing heavy rain and thunderstorms that will continue flood threat for many areas.

For your evening, temperatures are more or less going to be staying around where they are right now, if not increase by a degree or two. We will sit in the mid to upper 40s through this evening and tonight. Gusty winds will also stick around, making it feel a bit cooler than it actually is. Skies will continue to increase with clouds tonight as well ahead of another system that will bring in rain from the northwest by late tonight as well.

By Monday morning, heavy showers will be moving through the state. This rain continues through the afternoon hours and into the evening as it moves to the southeast. Gusty winds will also be around throughout the day as well with gusts of 25-30mph possible. Temperatures will stay pretty flat throughout the day in the mid to upper 40s for many areas and won't start to cool down until Monday night.

Scattered showers will remain around for the first part of Tuesday before a very brief dry period returns. Then by Wednesday and Thursday, another system will move in bringing heavy rain, gusty winds, and possibly even severe storms along with it. More flooding will be noted throughout the week with all of these rain chances, but a big cooldown will also be noted through Thursday as cold air rushes in behind the system.