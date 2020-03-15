Adam Burniston's Forecast | Active pattern take over the forecast

While spring temperatures surge back in over the coming days, rain and thunderstorm chances will also increase.

For your evening and night ahead, you'll likely want to keep that coat handy if you plan to be out and about. After cloudy skies held steady, temperatures were hard-pressed to reach into the 40s. Now this evening, temperatures will be cooling down into the mid-30s and then lower 30s by late tonight. Fortunately, dry conditions will be staying with us through this evening and tonight.

By Monday morning, temperatures will start the day in the lower 30s. A mix of sun and clouds will around throughout the day as well. Highs by the afternoon and evening are expected to reach into the mid-50s with upper 50s possible if we can get some more sunshine. While the better part of the day will remain dry, showers will be increasing through the evening and overnight.

Scattered showers will be left over by the first part of Tuesday, but then we will hit another short dry stretch before another system moves in Wednesday evening. This will keep rain chances going through the end of the week before a cold front moves in. Highs will be warming into the mid-60s by the middle of the week and then possibly even 70s by the end of the week.