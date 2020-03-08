Adam Burniston's Forecast | An active pattern takes over this week

After enjoying a beautiful weekend, an active pattern with rounds showers and thunderstorms moves in for the workweek ahead.

For your evening ahead, temperatures will remain on the mild side in the upper 50s, and then after sunset, we will start dropping down into the 40s. Gusty winds will stay around at times as well, with sustained winds of 8-14mph and gusts of 20+mph possible. Skies will remain clear as well, with a few clouds mixed in at times.

By Monday morning, temperatures will begin the day in the mid to lower 40s, but another lovely afternoon will be on the way. Mostly sunny skies will start the day, and then clouds will be on the rise as another system begins to move in. Before that system, temperatures will rise into the low to mid-60s. Then as we head into the evening and overnight hours, showers and thunderstorms chances will be on the rise.

Showers and thunderstorms will remain around for most of Tuesday before becoming more scattered by Wednesday and Thursday. However, that won't be the end of our rain. By the end of the week, another system is going to move in with a brief cool down. Temperatures before that, though, are expected to stay in the 60s, with some even reaching the upper 60s.