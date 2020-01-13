Adam Burniston's Forecast | Active pattern with swinging temperatures

While highs will stay well above average over the next few days, an active pattern brings multiple rounds of rain, and then wintry weather makes a return.

For your evening and night ahead, you can expect very similar conditions to last night. Colder air will stay with us, and temperatures will be around the mid-40s to start the evening and then dip down quickly into the lower 40s and 30s by night. A light breeze will be around at times, but overall calm conditions continue. A slight chance for a few isolated showers will appear across southern Kentucky by late tonight.

By Tuesday morning, scattered showers will be around parts of central Kentucky, with more widespread rain making its way across southern portions of the state. The rain doesn't stick around for too long, though, as by noon, we will start seeing more sunshine and mild temperatures returning. Highs on Tuesday are expected to reach into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Another system then makes its way into our region by Wednesday, producing widespread showers again across the state with a cold front sweeping through. However, that won't be the last system as another one will line up for the end of the week bringing gusty winds and heavy rain along with it. After the first round of rain, temperatures will briefly dip into the 40s on Thursday and then return above average for Friday/Saturday. Still, after the second system, a wintry feel returns with highs struggling to reach above freezing.