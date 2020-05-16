Adam Burniston's Forecast | Active patterns sticks around

Summer heat, humidity, and storm chances linger for another day before a cold front moves through cooling the region back down.

Isolated to scattered storms will be with us through this evening across the Commonwealth. These could produce some heavy downpours at times. Storm activity will then decrease as we head into tonight with mild temperatures continuing. Temperatures will be slow to fall through the 70s before reaching the 60s through the overnight hours with light to moderate winds.

By Sunday morning, temperatures will begin in the mid-60s. These temperatures will then quickly warm up throughout the day, reaching back into the 80s with humidity added on top of that. The first half of the day will stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds, but then as we head into the evening, storms will build in from the west with some storms possibly being on the stronger side. Winds will also remain gusty throughout the day with sustained winds of 7-14mph and gusts of 25+mph likely.

A cold front approaches the Commonwealth by Monday morning, providing another push of showers and thunderstorms across our area. Behind the front, cooler air will settle in, but scattered shower chances will stay in the forecast through the middle of the week as the low-pressure system sits on top of us. Highs on Monday will be around 70, but then through the middle of the week, we will be stuck in the low to mid-60s before returning to somewhat normal temperatures to end out next week.