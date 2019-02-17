Adam Burniston's Forecast | An active pattern ramps up for Kentucky

Freezing rain starts your Sunday morning, with more showers on the horizon.

To start your Sunday morning, a bit of freezing rain is falling across the northern half of the state as temperatures are in the upper 20s and lower 30s. This could lead to a light glaze forming on many elevated surfaces a well as create black-ice patches on roadways. By later this morning, temperatures will rise above freezing turning the precipitation to all showers that will last on and off throughout the day. Highs by this afternoon are expected to reach the mid-40s.

Heading back into the work week, on Monday, we will, fortunately, have a dry day, but temperatures will be on the cold side. Morning lows start the morning in the lower 30s and upper 20s again and then by the afternoon highs will only climb into the mid to upper 30s across the state. Some early morning snow flurries are possible, but we won't be expecting any rain to follow for now.

Throughout the rest of the work week, an active pattern starts to ramp up Tuesday evening and last through next weekend. Tuesday night brings in another chance for a quick shot of wintry precipitation before it turns to heavy showers through Wednesday. Another shot of showers comes in Thursday evening followed by a third system coming in Friday night and then through Saturday. Temperatures all week will be staying in the mid to upper 40s with a few days reaching around 50.