Adam Burniston's Forecast | An active pattern returns to the Bluegrass

While we've been enjoying a beautiful dry stretch of weather, a cold front moves in by Tuesday starting up an active pattern for the week.

An isolated shower or two will be around this evening for some; however, most will be staying on the dry side as we continue through the evening and into tonight. Temperatures will remain on the warm side through much of this evening as well before dropping into the 70s by later tonight. Skies will remain mostly clear with a few clouds mixed in throughout the rest of the evening and night.

Starting the work week on Monday, we will have another very similar day of warm and humid conditions back into the forecast. Morning temperatures will start the day in the mid to lower 60s and then by the afternoon, highs are expected to reach into the mid to upper 80s. There will be a slightly increased chance for scattered storms to pop-up in during the afternoon and evening hours across the Commonwealth.

Storm chances will increase and become more widespread on Tuesday as a cold front slowly drifts south into our area. This cold front will also cool us down into the upper 70s and lower 80s for the middle part of the workweek as well. After the cold front, scattered and isolated chances will stick around most days through the end of the week and into next weekend. Highs by the end of the week are also expected to warm back into the mid-80s as well.