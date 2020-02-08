Adam Burniston's Forecast | Another active pattern returns

Wintry weather comes to an end as another active pattern of rain ramps up yet again for the Commonwealth.

A few flurries will show up through this evening and tonight for some areas, but overall a drier night is ahead for most. A chilly night is also coming our way as temperatures fall through the 30s this evening and then mid to lower 20s make an appearance by late tonight. Light winds with a mix of clouds will be around tonight as well.

By Sunday morning, lows will begin the day in the lower 20s. Then, as we head throughout the afternoon, highs will try to reach into the mid-40s around central Kentucky with some upper 40s in southern areas. Skies will be a mix of clouds and sun throughout the day with dry conditions. However, by Sunday evening/night, clouds will increase and rain chances will move in. Those chances increase overnight with gusty winds also going to be present as well.

On and off rain chances will stay with us throughout most of the week with widespread chances on Monday and then scattered chances by Tuesday and Wednesday. Then we will have another system move in Thursday bringing back more widespread showers and all of this rain will likely continue high water issues for many areas. Temperatures will stay fairly average throughout the week with highs in the mid to lower 40s and overnight lows in the 30s. We will finally get in on some dry weather by the end of the week.