Adam Burniston's Forecast | Another active pattern returns

After enjoying a beautiful sunny weekend, our pattern turns more active, but fortunately, rainfall totals are looking less.

For your evening ahead, you can expect clouds to increase, but overall temperatures will be staying on the mild side. Through the early evening, temperatures will remain in the mid-50s, and then after sunset, we will drop into the 40s. Gusty winds will also be staying around with gusts of 20-25+mph likely. Then we track our next rain threat that starts to make an appearance through the overnight hours.

By Monday morning, showers will increase from west to east. At points, these showers will be heavy with gusty winds still present, which can reduce visibility at times. We could even see a few thunderstorms mixed in through the afternoon and evening, but the stronger storms look to stay off into western Kentucky. Highs on Monday will reach into the mid-50s.

More rounds of showers move through on Tuesday and into parts of Wednesday, but the middle and latter half of the week, conditions are looking drier. Highs will remain in the mid to upper 50s through Thursday before we have a brief drop into the upper 40s through the end of the week. At one point late Friday and into Saturday morning, another weak system looks even to bring a minimal chance of some flakes. We'll watch that, but otherwise, it doesn't seem to cause any impacts.