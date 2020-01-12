Adam Burniston's Forecast | Another active pattern returns this week

While we enjoy a brief period of dry weather, our pattern turns active again with more rain and wintry weather.

For your evening and night ahead, we'll have a cool light breeze remaining around. Temperatures to start this evening will be in the mid-40s, and then through the overnight temperatures will fall even further into the lower 40s. Cloudy skies will stay around tonight as well, with some fog forming in some areas.

By Monday morning, many areas will start the day in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Any fog around in the morning will quickly dissipate by the later morning and afternoon hours. Highs on Monday are expected to reach into the mid to upper 50s with some 60s possibly showing up across southern Kentucky. A mix of sun and clouds will be with us throughout the day, and then by Monday night, some rain chances will return to south Kentucky.

That rain continues to increase throughout the day on Tuesday and Wednesday as our next system comes in to play, but that won't be the last one. After another dry day on Thursday, our pattern ramps up again with a bigger system bringing heavy rain for the end of the week and then possibly some wintry weather Saturday night.