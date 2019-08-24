Adam Burniston's Forecast | Another active pattern set to ramp up

While temperatures stay below average, another active pattern ramps up through the middle of next week.

Make sure to get out and enjoy the weather this evening while we have it! Temperatures will fall into the mid-70s later this evening and then eventually into the 60 by tonight. Dry conditions and mostly clear skies will also stick around, meaning lower humidity levels make it feel even more beautiful. Light to moderate northeasterly breeze will stick with us through tonight as well.

For your Sunday, the first half of the day looks to stay nice. Morning temperatures will start the day in the lower 60s and upper 50s. Mostly sunny skies will begin the day as well, but more clouds will build by the afternoon and evening as storm chances ramp up. Storm chances continue to increase into the overnight hours as well.

Storms will stay with us in the forecast more widespread throughout Monday and Tuesday before starting to move out by the morning hours on Wednesday. Then we are looking at another nice and dry pattern at the end of the week. Highs all week long will stay below average with temperatures only expected to reach the upper 70s and around 80 most days. Overnight lows will also remain cool in the upper 50s and lower 60s most nights as well.