Adam Burniston's Forecast | Another active pattern takes back over the forecast

A Spring-like pattern takes back over our forecast for this week with increasing thunderstorm chances and warmer temperatures.

For your evening ahead, mild temperatures will hold on in the upper 40s for most, but some changes are on the way. Rain chances will be increasing through this evening and last through the overnight hours. With rain and cloudy skies continuing through tonight, temperatures will stay on a somewhat better note with only mid-40s expected. Gusty winds will remain with us at times tonight as well.

By Monday morning, showers will continue for many, but then that system will start to move off to the east, and many will be left with drier conditions by the afternoon hours. As far as temperatures, we start the day in the mid-40s, and then through the afternoon highs are expected to reach into the mid to upper 50s. After the rain moves out, clouds should also start to clear from the west to east through the evening hours.

Another system comes into play for Tuesday with strong to severe thunderstorms possible in the evening and overnight hours, so we will keep you all updated on that system. Another dry period returns Wednesday afternoon and lasts through most of Thursday before another system arrives for the end of the week and into the weekend. Highs over this week will be staying in the mid-60s, and then for the last half of the week, we could even see a surge into the deep 70s.