Adam Burniston's Forecast | Another dry day before changes move in

Make sure to enjoy your Sunday, because changes are on the way in the form of wet and wintry weather.

For your evening, temperatures will cool down into the lower 40s and then after sunset we will drop through the 30s. Clear skies will also remain around throughout the overnight hours with a few clouds mixed in. While temperatures tonight will drop into the mid to lower 30s, it will feel a bit cooler due to winds of 5-10mph.

By Sunday morning, temperatures will begin the day in the lower 30s and upper 20s. Plenty of sunshine will be around in the morning, but clouds will be increasing throughout the day. Highs by the afternoon are expected to reach back into the upper 40s and lower 50s, making for another lovely day. Dry weather will also be around until late overnight when another system moves in.

Showers will be with us throughout the day on Monday and into the morning hours of Tuesday before a cold front moves through. This front will cool us down from the upper 40s on Monday/Tuesday and into the 30s through the end of the week. We also will be tracking another system that brings snow chances to the area on Wednesday and Thursday, possibly impacting your Thursday morning commute.