Adam Burniston's Forecast | Another great day before strong storms

Make sure to get out and enjoy the weather this weekend, because a strong cold front, with potentially severe storms, will make its way in.

For this evening, you can expect enjoyable conditions with some clouds increasing across portions of the Commonwealth. The remnants from Nestor is continuing through Georgia and onto the Carolina's, but as it does so, some scattered showers will make it through parts of southern Kentucky. Temperatures this evening will stick around the 60s for a while before cooling down into the 50s tonight.

By Sunday morning, lows will begin the day in the lower 50s. Scattered clouds will be around with a few isolated showers leftover in southeastern Kentucky, but overall we will have another dry day on hand. As we move into the afternoon, highs will climb into the lower to mid-70s for another great feeling day. Some clouds will be around throughout the day with a light to moderate breeze.

A powerful cold front makes its way into the Commonwealth by the start of the workweek providing gusty showers and potentially even severe storms. The strongest storms appear to arrive Monday evening and then last through parts of Tuesday morning. Then dry conditions return for the middle of the week before yet another system moves in for Friday. Highs will take a plunge into the 50s by Tuesday, but then we will do a slow climb back into the 60s by the middle and latter parts of the workweek.