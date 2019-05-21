Adam Burniston's Forecast | Another great day before summer surges back in

If you enjoyed Monday, then we have another great day in store for you before the summer heat and humidity surges back in.

To begin this Tuesday morning, we are greeted with much cooler temperatures out the door. Overnight lows had dropped down into the upper 40s and lower 50s across much of the state with some mid-50s left in south-central Kentucky. After a chilly start to the morning, we will be keeping very seasonal temperatures around for the afternoon hours as well with highs reaching into the mid-70s. You can also expect a beautiful dry day with a moderate breeze and mostly sunny skies.

Heading into Wednesday, we will begin our warm up into a more Summer-like pattern with temperatures well above average for this time of year. To start the day, morning lows will be in the upper 50s across the region, and then by the afternoon and evening, we're expecting highs to reach into the mid to upper 80s. Skies will be a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day, and we'll also be dealing with scattered shower and thunderstorm chances as well.

Summer heat and humidity will stick around throughout the rest of the week and in through the weekend. Highs will be ranging in the mid to upper 80s most days, and some may even reach up around 90 degrees on Friday and Saturday as well. With this heat, the threat for isolated to scattered thunderstorms will also be around most days, and we are watching that threat closely especially by this weekend as people get prepared to celebrate Memorial Day.