Adam Burniston's Forecast | Arctic front brings big changes

An arctic front is set to move into the region to start the workweek with a significant temperature swing and the chance for light to moderate snow.

After a beautiful Sunday afternoon, we are going to keep decent conditions around this evening and overnight. Temperatures will stay in the 50s for much of this evening, even after sunset before cooling down into the 40s overnight. Breezy winds will also be sticking with us through the evening and overnight, with some clouds increasing from the northwest.

By Monday morning, lows will start the day in the mid to lower 40s. As we head towards the afternoon, highs will vary depending on where you are, but many areas could see the upper 50s and even some 60s before the front arrives. For those in northern Kentucky, those highs may be tough to reach the upper 40s and lower 50s due to increased cloud cover. Then the arctic front will start to move in during the afternoon bringing showers at first, but by the evening and heading into the night, temperatures will plummet nearly 30 degrees with showers turning to snow. Light to moderate snow showers will stick around through the overnight hours and could lead to a coating to possibly 2" for some, especially in southeastern Kentucky.

Some flurries will still be around for Tuesday before drier conditions return for the middle and latter parts of the workweek. Highs after the front will stay in the 20s and lower 30s both Tuesday and Wednesday before slowly reaching the mid to upper 40s by the end of the week. Overnight lows will also be into the teens and likely stay near or below freezing most of the week.