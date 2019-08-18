Adam Burniston's Forecast | August sizzle continues to start the week

Hot and humid conditions continue for the first half of the week, but some changes are also coming our way.

Temperatures for this evening will stay on the warm side in the mid to upper 80s for a while before dropping slowly after sunset. Humidity levels will also remain higher for this evening and into the overnight hours, which could lead to some fog overnight for some areas. Otherwise, most will stay dry with a stray storm possible across southern Kentucky.

Starting back into the work week on Monday, you can expect more of the same. Morning temperatures will start the morning in the lower 70s with a muggy feel and then by the afternoon highs are expected to reach around 90. With higher humidity levels, heat index values will also make it feel like the mid to upper 90s for some as well. Most will stay dry throughout the day, but a few stray to scattered showers will be possible in the afternoon and evening.

Storm chances will continue to increase by Tuesday, and then on Wednesday, a cold front will finally sweep through the area providing more widespread storm chances. Then we will slowly dry out by the end of the week. Highs will stay around 90 through Tuesday, but then by Wednesday and onward we will see highs drop into the mid to lower 80s and some overnight lows could even fall into the upper 50s.